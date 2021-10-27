Asia-Pacific Stocks Slip Ahead of Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Decision

Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Thursday morning trade.

Retail sales in Japan declined 0.6% in September from a year earlier, according to government data released Thursday.

The Bank of Japan is also set to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday. The central bank is expected to hold steady on policy, according to Reuters.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Thursday morning trade as investors await the Bank of Japan's latest monetary policy announcement.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 1.2% in early trade while the Topix index shed 1.13%. Retail sales in Japan fell 0.6% in September from a year earlier, according to government data released Thursday.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi traded 0.12% higher. Shares in Australia declined as the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.29%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares traded 0.06% lower.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 266.19 points to 35,490.69 while the S&P 500 slipped about 0.51% to 4,551.68. The Nasdaq Composite was flat at 15,235.84.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.888 — still off levels around 94 seen recently.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.78 per dollar, stronger then levels above 114 seen earlier in the week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7504, off levels around $0.753 seen earlier this week.

Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slipping 0.66% to $84 per barrel. U.S. crude futures declined 0.86% to $81.95 per barrel.