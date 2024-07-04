Labour Party set to win UK election in landslide victory, exit polls show: Live updates

This is CNBC's live blog tracking the result of the U.K.'s parliamentary election. Scroll down for updates.

Alishia Abodunde | Getty Images News | Getty Images

LONDON — The U.K.'s opposition Labour Party is on course to win a huge parliamentary majority in the country's general election, unseating the incumbent Conservatives after 14 years, according to exit polls released after voting closed.

The poll, conducted by Ipsos UK for Sky News, the BBC and ITV News, only provides an estimate but points to Labour winning 410 seats out of 650, with the Conservatives on 131.

If accurate, the result would see Labour gain its second-largest majority after former Prime Minister Tony Blair's 179-seat majority in 1997. A nationwide result will likely be declared early Friday, with Keir Starmer, leader of center-left Labour, expected to become the country's next prime minister.

Millions of people across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday voted for their local representatives in the 650-member House of Commons, the U.K.'s lower house of parliament. Ballots will be counted overnight, with constituencies announcing their winning candidate as soon as votes are tallied.

Here are the seats that have been declared:

Who is Labour’s Keir Starmer?

Christopher Furlong | Getty Images

Keir Starmer is on course to be the U.K.'s new prime minister, with exit polls suggesting his left-of-center party could have a majority of around 170 seats.

He will take the post from Rishi Sunak, who was elected between general elections by members of his Conservative Party in 2022.

Starmer, 61, has had a rapid political ascent after entering U.K. parliament less than a decade ago. But many Brits still know little about the man who has positioned himself as the country's candidate for change.

Starmer was born in 1962 in London, England, to a father who worked as a toolmaker and a mother who worked as a nurse. A barrister (or trial lawyer), he served as a human rights adviser during former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair's landmark Northern Ireland Good Friday Agreement, and in 2008 became the head of the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service.

Starmer was knighted in 2014 for his services to criminal justice and was elected to Parliament the following year, serving as shadow immigration minister and Brexit minister for the opposition.

Read the full story here.

— Karen Gilchrist

Exit polls point to landslide Labour victory in UK election

— Katrina Bishop

Major damage done to Conservatives by smaller parties, polling expert says

Oli Scarff | Afp | Getty Images

The scale of the projected Conservative loss stems from smaller parties' gains as well as Labour's challenge, polling expert John Curtice told the BBC.

The seat forecast shows how the national share of the vote has "moved decisively against the Conservatives," he said.

"Support for the Conservatives is falling much more heavily in places where they are trying to defend a seat than it is in places that Labour already hold," he said.

"It's not because Labour are doing spectacularly better in Conservative-held seats, it's because Reform are. Much of the damage done to the Conservative Party tonight is being done by Reform, even if it is the Labour Party that proves to be the beneficiary."

Reform UK is the populist right-wing party led by Nigel Farage.

He also noted that although there has not been a massive rise in overall Liberal Democrat support, the party is doing better in seats where it was challenging the Conservatives, he continued, cautioning that the patterns shown by the polls may not be exactly accurate.

"Although it looks like an election in which Labour win a landslide, it does not follow that this necessarily means Labour have got a landslide in terms of votes," he told the BBC.

— Jenni Reid

Scotland's SNP set to suffer huge loss of seats

The Scottish National Party is set to secure only 10 seat in British parliament, exit polls suggest — down from 48 seats in 2019.

It comes after a period of turbulence for the pro-Scottish independence party.

Former leader Humza Yousaf Yousaf resigned in April after serving as Scotland's first minister for a little over a year, taking over from longstanding leader Nicola Sturgeon, who announced her surprise resignation in February 2023. Sturgeon was being investigated by police as part of a probe into party finances, and her husband Peter Murrell was charged with embezzlement earlier this year.

John Swinney took over the party leadership earlier this year.

— Katrina Bishop

Why this could be a historic election result

Darren Staples | Afp | Getty Images

The result of the 2024 U.K. general election is still in the realm of projection — but is being widely described as historic.

That's in part because of the likely electoral swing for the Labour Party. To win even a narrow majority, Labour needed a bigger gain in parliamentary seats than that achieved by Tony Blair in 1997. Its projected 170 majority means it is on course to have seen an unprecedented upswing.

Exit polls put it on 410 seats, up from 202 in the most recent general election in 2019.

However, due to the rise of smaller parties, Labour may have achieved a smaller share of the vote than in 2017 under leader Jeremy Corbyn, when the party failed to win but narrowly prevented a Conservative majority.

Exit polls give the ruling Conservative Party just 131 seats, a slump from 365 in the last election and its lowest number in post-war history.

— Jenni Reid

'This is a massacre'

BEN STANSALL | AFP | Getty Images

The former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Ruth Davidson, told Sky News the result was a "massacre" for her party. But she said that exit polls suggested it wasn't as bad as some had been expecting in the days leading up to the vote.

"There's no dressing this up, this has been .. this is a massacre — it is a massacre," she said.

-Matt Clinch

Vote counting begins

Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The manual counting of millions of ballots has begun across the U.K.'s 650 constituencies, with the first results to be declared imminently and announcements continuing through the night until Friday morning.

— Jenni Reid

Ruling Conservatives set to face a hammering: Exit poll

Oli Scarff | Afp | Getty Images

The U.K.'s incumbent Conservative Party had been expected to lose power in Thursday's election, but initial exit polls showed the staggering extent of the swing.

A poll conducted by Ipsos UK for Sky News, the BBC and ITV News indicates the 650 seats of the House of Commons will be split approximately as:

Labour: 410

Conservatives: 131

Liberal Democrats: 61

Reform: 13

Scottish National Party: 10

Plaid Cymru: 4

Green: 2

Other: 19

In the 2019 election, the Conservatives won 365 seats to Labour's 202. The Lib Dems took 11 while Scotland's SNP won 48.

— Jenni Reid

Exit poll points to landslide Labour victory

Exit polls released as voting closed in the election put Labour on course for a landslide victory, with the incumbent Conservatives facing a bruising defeat.

The poll, conducted by Ipsos UK for Sky News, the BBC and ITV News, points to Labour winning 410 seats out of 650, with the Conservatives on 131. Smaller parties look set for major gains, with the Liberal Democrats on 61 and Nigel Farage's Reform UK on 13.

— Jenni Reid

Big-name politicians hope to avoid 'Portillo moment'

Jeff Overs | Bbc News & Current Affairs | Getty Images

While an overall Labour victory has been forecast by pollsters, many seats are considered too close to call — including those of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt.

There are around 120 of 650 seats where the margin of victory is expected to be lower than 5 percentage points, according to a projection model from the Financial Times.

Well-known politicians will be seeking to avoid what in British political lingo has become known as a "Portillo moment." That is a reference to former Conservative politician Michael Portillo, who lost his seat in the 1997 general election to Stephen Twigg, his relatively unknown Labour opponent. Portillo, meanwhile, was a big name who had served as defense minister and was considered a potential future party leader.

The shock result was seen as emblematic of the swing in Labour's favor, as the party won a landslide under Tony Blair against incumbent Prime Minister John Major.

— Jenni Reid

UK general election result in 2019

Under former Conservative leader Boris Johnson, the party won a majority of 365 seats in the last general election in 2019, to Labour's 202 seats.

Turnout was 67.3%.

By the time parliament was dissolved on May 30 this year in order for the July 4 election campaign to begin, a range of political developments had left that split at 344 Conservative lawmakers to 205 for Labour.

— Jenni Reid

UK elects new parliament for first time in nearly five years

Matthew Horwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Millions of British citizens across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Thursday voted for their local representative in the House of Commons, the U.K.'s lower branch of parliament.

In typical British fashion, the weather was changeable and unseasonably cool during the nation's first July general election since 1945.

The U.K. elects 650 Members of Parliament, known as MPs. According to longstanding convention, the prime minister is an MP appointed by the monarch who can "command the confidence" of the Commons — in practice, that is the leader of the party with the most seats.

Leon Neal | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Prospective MPs stand for election in one of the U.K.'s 650 constituencies. In a system known as "first past the post," voters may only choose a single candidate from their local list, and the person with the most votes in each constituency becomes an MP.

Unlike in other voting systems, there are no second rounds or ranking of first- and second-choice candidates, meaning it can be difficult for smaller parties to translate an increased share of the popular vote into parliamentary seats.

Oli Scarff | Afp | Getty Images

Around 40,000 polling stations were open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, and one of the two main parties — Labour or the Conservatives — is expected to concede victory to the other sometime on Friday morning.

— Jenni Reid