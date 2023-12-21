Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Lawmakers praise workers for landmark Wells Fargo union branch vote in New Mexico

By Chelsey Cox,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., applauded workers at a New Mexico branch of Wells Fargo bank for unionizing.
  • Workers at the bank's Albuquerque branch voted 5 to 3 on Wednesday to unionize under the Communications Workers of America.
  • The vote made Wells Fargo the first major U.S. lender with a unionized workforce.
  • Wells Fargo was part of an industry-wide investigation into discriminatory mortgage lending last year.

WASHINGTON — Democratic lawmakers on Thursday praised workers at a New Mexico branch of Wells Fargo for becoming the first branch of the nation's fourth-largest bank to unionize.

"Your success brings the fight for the Dignity of Work directly to Wall Street's front door," said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee.

"I look forward to watching your movement grow from branch to branch across the country," Brown said in his statement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Workers at the bank's Albuquerque branch voted 5 to 3 on Wednesday to unionize under the Communications Workers of America's Wells Fargo Workers United.

The vote made Wells Fargo the first major U.S. lender with a unionized workforce.

"This is the first union at a big bank in the country! #UnionStrong," Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a New Mexico Democrat, wrote in a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Money Report

news 48 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Markets rebound in time for the Santa Claus rally

news 49 mins ago

Asia markets rise ahead of Christmas weekend, Japan inflation and BOJ minutes on tap

The organizing move follows successful negotiations by the United Auto Workers, SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America after weeks of strikes earlier this year.

But workers at an Alaska Wells Fargo branch last week withdrew a petition to form a union.

Wells Fargo was among the banks eyed in an industry-wide investigation into discriminatory mortgage lending in 2022.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us