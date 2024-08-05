Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia, Super Micro Computer lead AI trade carnage with both stocks down more than 12%

By Samantha Subin,CNBC

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Artificial intelligence stocks powering much of 2024's market gains dropped Monday as U.S. recession fears sparked a global sell-off on Wall Street.

The declines across the sector come after Friday's disappointing July jobs report stoked recession concerns, and worries that Federal Reserve is behind the curve on cutting interest rates to boost the economy. With investors in a risk-off mood, A.I. shares with high valuations were among the first to be dumped from portfolios.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Nvidia and Super Micro Computer shed about 12% each before the bell, while Advanced Micro Devices lost about 5%. As of Friday's close, Nvidia sat more than 20% off its highs, while Super Micro had already lost nearly half its value. The VanEck Semiconductor Index tracking the sector declined 7% and looked poised to build on a 5.5% loss from Friday.

Megacap technology stocks also sold off during premarket trading, with Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Amazon falling more than 5% each. Microsoft slipped 4%. Tesla tanked 9%, while Apple shares slid nearly 7%. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed over the weekend that it dumped nearly half its stake in the iPhone maker.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Major technology stocks — with the exception of Nvidia — wrapped up a busy earnings stretch last week. Some results fueled concerns that hefty spending on AI is taking longer than expected to reap rewards.

"Markets also appear to have become impatient for evidence that heavy investments in AI are starting to pay off for top tech firms," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Meanwhile, semiconductor companies are coming off a "less than inspiring start" to earnings, noted Jefferies' trading desk.

Money Report

16 mins ago

Elon Musk revives lawsuit against OpenAI, Sam Altman in federal court

news 24 mins ago

U.S. crude oil falls below $72 per barrel, hits six-month low as market sells off

The Information also reported over the weekend that Nvidia is delaying its latest AI chip by three months, which could impact megacap customers such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft.

Monday's sell-off also comes on the heels of a rocky July for technology shares. Nvidia, Alphabet and Meta Platforms pulled back more than 5%, while Microsoft dropped more than 6%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us