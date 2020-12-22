Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Peloton Shares Hits All-Time High as Investors Bet Precor Deal Will Ease Manufacturing Delays

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC

Ezra Shaw | Getty Images
  • Peloton plans to buy exercise equipment manufacturer Precor for $420 million.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey said she expects the deal to increase Peloton's annual sales by $480 million to $500 million, assuming Peloton retains Precor's revenue.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Peloton shares rose to a record Tuesday after the company announced plans to buy exercise equipment manufacturer Precor for $420 million.

Money Report

Facebook 23 mins ago

Facebook Reportedly Offered to Help Start a New Rival Social Network to Prevent the Government's Antitrust Lawsuits

airlines 2 hours ago

Alaska Airlines Makes Big Boeing 737 Max Order in First U.S. Sales Since Lifting of Flight Ban

In early trading Tuesday, the stock was at an intraday record of $160.56, up 11.2% from Monday's close of $144.39.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey said she expects the deal could increase Peloton's annual sales by $480 million to $500 million, assuming Peloton retains Precor's revenue. The deal is expected to close early next year. Once finalized, Precor will operate as a business unit within Peloton and continue to make its own branded products, the companies said.

The deal should allow Peloton to accelerate production and shorten lead times, "which should boost sales and improve the customer experience," Telsey said in a note to clients. She raised her price target on shares to $180 from $145.

Demand for Peloton's exercise equipment has surged during the coronavirus pandemic, straining its supply chain, as consumers look for ways to work out at home. When Peloton reported quarterly earnings in November, it warned that it would be operating under supply constraints "for the foreseeable future."

Peloton will acquire Precor's more than 625,000 square feet of manufacturing space and add nearly 100 research-and-development employees.

"Increased manufacturing capacity should help alleviate the biggest impediment to growth," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Ed Yruma said in a client note. He raised his price target to $185 from $160.

Peloton shares have surged more than 400% year to date. The high-end cycle and treadmill maker has a market cap of $42.2 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Businesse-commerceretail
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us