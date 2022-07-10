Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

S&P 500 Futures Slip Ahead of Kickoff to Earnings Season

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

Source: NYSE

U.S. equities futures dipped early Monday morning as Wall Street looked ahead to big company earnings reports and key inflation data, on the heels of a strong employment report.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 201 points, or 0.64%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.72% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.85%.

On Friday the Dow and S&P finished trading slightly lower, while the Nasdaq Composite rose for a fifth straight day. All of the major averages secured a winning week after a stronger-than-expected jobs report Friday showed that the economic downturn worrying investors has not yet arrived and added to positive sentiment.

Treasury yields jumped, with the 2-year Treasury yield holding above the 10-year yield, an inversion many see as a recession indicator.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"While the markets ended in solid green for the week, investors should brace for continued volatility in July, with ongoing uncertainties looming with respect to inflation, Fed policy, recession concerns, the enduring Russia-Ukraine war, all as we also move into corporate earnings season," said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments.

The jobs report, while good for the economy, could embolden the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive rate hikes in the coming months to fight persistently high inflation. It will be tested this week with a slew of earnings from major banks and consumer inflation data this week on deck.

"With recessionary fears weighing on the markets, investors are hyper-focused on corporate earnings for greater clues about the health of corporate America and the broader U.S. economy," Bassuk said.

Money Report

Business 11 mins ago

Twitter Shares Sink 7% in Premarket Trading After Elon Musk Terminates $44 Billion Deal

Business 2 hours ago

15 Dead, Dozens Trapped After Attack on Donetsk Apartments; Kyiv Says Russia Isn't Taking an ‘Operational Pause'

"A sharper lens will be needed to dissect these earnings reports, as a strong second quarter might be accompanied by very conservative outlooks," he added. "As commodity and other producer costs remain high, companies will be factoring in the extent to which those heightened prices can be passed on to consumers and, likewise, how to keep earnings vigorous amid economic, geopolitical and other key headwinds.

Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF could be headed for an explosive breakout, chart pattern suggests

Citadel’s flagship hedge fund climbs 4% during June's market rout, brings 2022 returns to nearly 18%

Underwater bitcoin miners are turning up the selling pressure on crypto

PepsiCo and Delta Air Lines are scheduled to report earnings Tuesday and Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are set to report at the end of the week.

Investors are also looking ahead to key inflation data this week. The June consumer price index will be released Wednesday and is expected to show headline inflation, including food and energy, rising above May's 8.6% level.

"Investors expect more aggressive Fed rate hike actions, unless the inflation data shows an outsized reduction in prices, balanced against concerns that an over-aggressive boost in rates could tip the U.S. into recessionary territory," Bassuk said.

The June producer price index is due out Thursday and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment report for July will be released Friday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us