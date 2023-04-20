Stock Futures Are Flat Thursday Night as Wall Street Processes Earnings Results: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures inched lower by 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures were unchanged, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.07%.

The Dow fell about 110 points, or 0.33%, during regular trading Thursday. The S&P 500 dropped 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.8%. Tesla shares weighed on the Nasdaq, tumbling nearly 10% the day after the company posted first-quarter net income that declined sharply from the year-ago quarter.

The major averages are on pace to end the week in the red, with the Dow and the S&P 500 on track for their worst weekly performances since March.

There is much more macro-level uncertainty surrounding this earnings season than in the recent past, according to Matt Stucky, senior portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

"The concept of rolling recessions is something that I think is going to be uniquely appropriate to describe what we're likely to see over the next 12 to 24 months. And so, industries like semiconductors have kind of been going through a recession in the last six to 12 months," Stucky said, adding that there are other areas that have yet to see any weakness at all.

"So it's kind of case by case, which is why at the individual stock and industry level, we're seeing outsized moves that maybe a lot of investors might miss if they're looking [at just the] top level moves of the S&P 500 or the Dow," he added.

Earnings season continues Friday, with Procter & Gamble, Regions Financial, SLB, Freeport-McMoRan and HCA Healthcare set to report earnings before the bell. Investors will also be looking at the Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing and services sectors to get insight into the economy.

Investors took cash out of money market funds in the largest dollar outflow since July 2020

Total assets in money market funds fell by $68.64 billion in the week ended April 19, according to data from the Investment Company Institute.

It marked the largest dollar outflow from these funds since July 2020, according to the ICI. The outflows come at a time when investors have been parking cash into relatively safe instruments to capture attractive yields. Indeed, even after the outflows, there are still $5.21 trillion in assets in these funds. The Crane 100 Money Fund Index is touting an annualized 7-day current yield of 4.64% as of April 20.

Institutional funds were responsible for the lion's share of the outflows: $58.92 billion. However, assets declined for retail money market funds to the tune of $9.72 billion.

Individual investors' pessimism above average for 69th week in 74, AAII says

Individual investors' pessimism toward stocks was above average for the 69th week out of the past 74 week, according to the American Association of Individual Investors.



Bearish views accounted for 35.1% of respondents in the AAII's latest survey, up from 34.5% the prior week and a long-run historical average of 31.0%. The AAII Pessimism that stock prices would fall over the next six months was above average for a ninth consecutive week.

Neutral sentiment dipped to 37.7% from 39.5%, but was higher than the historical average of 31.5% for the 15th of the past 16 weeks.

Bullish views rose a hair, to 27.2% from 26.2%, compared to an historical average of 37.5%, the 72nd week out of 74 that bullishness was below the average.

Like other sentiment surveys, the AAII poll is a contrarian indicator. High levels of bearishness connote less risk while high bullish readings suggest greater risk.

Cathie Wood says Tesla could hit $2,000 by 2027

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said Thursday her EV darling Tesla could hit $2,000 in five years on the back of a robotaxi boom.

The innovation investor updated her price target for the Elon Musk company to $2,000 by 2027, a whopping 1,127% increase from Tesla's Thursday close of $162.99.

"It is one of the most important investment opportunities of our lifetimes," Wood said of robotaxis. Wood believes the robotaxi opportunity could deliver $8 trillion to $10 trillion in revenue by 2030.

Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

CSX — The transportation company's shares were up 2.6% after the company's first-quarter earnings and revenue topped analysts' expectations. CSX posted earnings of 48 cents per share and revenue of $3.71 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had anticipated earnings of 43 cents per share and $3.58 billion in revenue

Knight-Swift Transportation — Shares fell less than 1% after the freight transportation company reported a miss on earnings for the first quarter. The company reported adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share, while analysts estimated per-share earnings of 81 cents, according to FactSet. However, the company's revenue of $1.64 billion came above analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift also cut its full-year EPS guidance for 2023.

W.R. Berkley — Shares of the commercial lines insurer slipped 2% after W.R. Berkley reported net premiums that were lower than analysts' estimates, coming in at $2.49 billion versus expectations for $2.53 billion, according to FactSet. The company posted operating earnings-per share of $1.00, compared to $1.10 per share a year ago.

The full list can be found here.

