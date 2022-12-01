Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Asana, Zscaler, Marvell and More

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Asana – Shares of the work management platform operator plunged about 12% in extended trading after the company reported a loss for the most recent quarter on a non-GAAP basis, though it was narrower than expected. The company also issued weaker-than-expected guidance for fourth-quarter revenue.

Zscaler – The cloud security company saw its shares dip 9% following its quarterly earnings report, despite posting strong results. Earnings and revenue were stronger than analysts' expectations. The company also forecast better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter and full year.

Marvell Technology – The semiconductor stock fell 6.9% after the company reported weaker-than-anticipated earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. Its outlook for revenue for the fourth quarter also came in lower than analysts expected.

PagerDuty – Shares of the IT company rose more than 4% after it reported a slight profit for the third quarter, beating analysts' expectations of a loss. Its revenue came in better than expected.