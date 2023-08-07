Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Tesla CFO Zach Kirkhorn steps down

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC and Lora Kolodny,CNBC

Source: Tesla
  • Tesla's chief financial officer, Zach Kirkhorn, has stepped down from his role as of Friday.
  • Tesla has appointed chief accounting officer Vaibhav Taneja to take the CFO role.
  • Kirkhorn will stay on at Tesla until the end of the year to help with the transition.

Tesla's chief financial officer, Zach Kirkhorn, stepped down from his position effective Friday, the automaker announced Monday morning in a regulatory filing. Tesla's chief accounting officer, Vaibhav Taneja, was appointed as the new CFO and will hold both roles concurrently.

Shares of Tesla were trading down nearly 3% on the news.

Kirkhorn will stay on with Tesla through the end of the year to assist in the transition, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Kirkhorn had served as CFO since March 2019 and had worked for Tesla since 2010.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"As I shift my responsibilities to support this transition, I want to thank the talented, passionate, and hard-working employees at Tesla, who have accomplished things many thought not possible," Kirkhorn wrote on LinkedIn.

Kirkhorn's departure marks the second CFO replacement at Tesla in just over four years. When prior finance chief Deepak Ahuja left Tesla in 2019, the company's shares dipped as much as 4.5%.

Taneja, Kirkhorn's successor and Tesla's chief accounting officer, has been with the automaker since 2017. He worked for SolarCity before joining Tesla, by way of the automaker's $2.6 billion acquisition of the solar installer. Before that, Taneja was employed at PwC for about 17 years. PwC is Tesla's auditor.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

With college bills due soon, families should know the risks of private student loans

news 21 mins ago

Warner Bros. Discovery's Max targets MLB playoffs for new streaming sports tier

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us