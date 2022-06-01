The 10 Highest-Rated Companies for LGBTQ+ Workers, According to Glassdoor

Diversity, equity and inclusion have become some of the top priorities for professionals in the workplace today. But despite companies' increased DEI efforts, many groups are still experiencing discrimination, including LGBTQ+ talent.

Glassdoor's recent report, The LGBTQ+ Employee Experience, compiled data from 209,112 job ratings from full-time and part-time LGBTQ+ identifying employees during the last year. The report found that overall LGBTQ+ employees rate their companies on average 3.62 out of 5, 6% lower than non-LGBTQ+ employees (3.85 out of 5).

This number is even lower for transgender employees, who rate their employee experience 3.43 out of 5, 10.9% lower than non-LGBTQ+ employees. Additionally, LGBTQ+ employees are 128% more likely to discuss discrimination and burnout on Glassdoor than non-LGBTQ+ employees in 2022.

Though the data shows that LGBTQ+ employees are overall less satisfied at work, some companies received high ratings from their LGBTQ+ talent.

According to Glassdoor's report, here are the top 10 highest-rated companies for LGBTQ+ workers:

1. Google

Industry: Tech

LGBTQ+ Employee Rating: 4.38

2. Microsoft

Industry: Tech

LGBTQ+ Employee Rating: 4.35

3. H E B

Industry: Grocery Retail

LGBTQ+ Employee Rating: 4.28

4. Lululemon

Industry: Retail

LGBTQ+ Employee Rating: 4.27

5. Deloitte

Industry: Professional Services

LGBTQ+ Employee Rating: 4.17

6. Bath & Body Works

Industry: Retail

LGBTQ+ Employee Rating: 4.14

7. Progressive

Industry: Insurance

LGBTQ+ Employee Rating: 4.07

8. IBM

Industry: Tech

LGBTQ+ Employee Rating: 4.00

9. Walt Disney Company

Industry: Entertainment and Media

LGBTQ+ Employee Rating: 3.93

10. Apple

Industry: Tech

LGBTQ+ Employee Rating: 3.91

According to the report, the highest-rated industries for LGBTQ+ employees include real estate, information technology, legal, construction and energy. Retail and wholesale, food services, personal consumer services, health care and manufacturing were the lowest rated.

Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao, says employers should do more to ensure their DE&I efforts are being translated well in the workplace.

"Employers need to ensure an equitable and inclusive workplace for LGBTQ+ employees. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it's also good business," he said in the report. "A 2019 Glassdoor survey found that 70% of LGBTQ+ employees would not apply to work at a company that does not support its LGBTQ+ employees, so employers simply can't afford to disregard their LGBTQ+ employees."

