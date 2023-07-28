The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $910 million—here are the odds you'll win

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $910 million — the fifth largest ever — after 28 consecutive draws with no winner.

To play Mega Millions, you pick six numbers from two different pools: five numbers from 1 to 70, and one number from 1 to 25, which is the gold Mega Ball. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

But winning is easier said than done. The odds of taking home the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

That said, there are eight smaller prizes ranging from $2 to $1,000,000. You have a 1 in 24 chance of winning any prize.

Here's a look at the odds:

1st Prize , five matching numbers with Mega Ball: 1 in 302,575,350

, five matching numbers with Mega Ball: 2nd Prize , five matching numbers: 1 in 12,607,306

, five matching numbers: 3rd Prize , four matching numbers with Mega Ball: 1 in 931,001

, four matching numbers with Mega Ball: 4th Prize , four matching numbers: 1 in 38,792

, four matching numbers: 5th Prize , three matching numbers with Mega Ball: 1 in 14,547

, three matching numbers with Mega Ball: 6th Prize , three matching numbers: 1 in 606

, three matching numbers: 7th Prize , two matching numbers with Mega Ball: 1 in 693

, two matching numbers with Mega Ball: 8th Prize , one matching number with Mega Ball: 1 in 89

, one matching number with Mega Ball: 9th Prize, just the Mega Ball: 1 in 37

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each. If there's no winner, the jackpot will keep growing, as a portion of ticket sales is added ahead of each draw.

The next draw is Friday at 11 p.m. ET. If no one wins the prize, the jackpot will rollover to the next draw, which is Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

If you want to watch the draw live, check out the Mega Millions' YouTube channel. Updates about winners are posted on Mega Millions website on Wednesday and Saturday mornings after winning tickets have been verified.

