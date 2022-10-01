Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

These Are the Least Popular States to Move to in 2022—and People Seem to Be Avoiding This Popular Metro Area

By Celia Fernandez,CNBC

Yellow Dog Productions | Digitalvision | Getty Images

A recently released report, moveBuddha, a relocation tech company, ranked the least popular states to move to in 2022.

The 2022 Mid-Year Migration Report used data collected from January 1 to July 5, 2022, via the company's moving cost calculator.

moveBuddha compared the inflow to the outflow of people state to state to see which places are gaining new residents and which are losing their current population.

No. 1 least popular state to move to in 2022: New Jersey

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In-to-out ratio: 0.50

New Jersey topped the list of least popular states. According to the report, the Garden State is losing the most residents compared to those moving in.

Residents in the East Coast state pay the country's highest property taxes, which may account for the loss in population.

Money Report

Business 31 mins ago

‘We Must Change Course': UN Warns That the World Is on the Brink of Recession

Business 50 mins ago

Treasury Yields Tumble as Stock Market Rebounds

The two other states that make up the New York metropolitan area — New York and Connecticut — are experiencing similar challenges as New Jersey.

Both made the list of states that people are moving out of more than they're moving in, at no. 4 and no. 5 on the list respectively.

The 10 least popular states to move to in 2022:

  1. New Jersey
  2. California
  3. Illinois
  4. New York
  5. Connecticut
  6. Utah
  7. Maryland
  8. Rhode Island
  9. Louisiana
  10. Virginia

Residents of California and Illinois are wrestling with unaffordable housing and high property taxes, which can be attributed to their positions at no. 2 and no. 3 on the list.

The states are also some of the most densely populated in the U.S.

They have become less popular places to move to as folks are reassessing the way they live and work and are overall interested in moving away from city life.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

These are the top 5 most expensive states to buy a house in 2022

These are the top 10 U.S. cities with the biggest homes—and none of them are in California

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us