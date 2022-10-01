These Are the Least Popular States to Move to in 2022—and People Seem to Be Avoiding This Popular Metro Area

A recently released report, moveBuddha, a relocation tech company, ranked the least popular states to move to in 2022.

The 2022 Mid-Year Migration Report used data collected from January 1 to July 5, 2022, via the company's moving cost calculator.

moveBuddha compared the inflow to the outflow of people state to state to see which places are gaining new residents and which are losing their current population.

No. 1 least popular state to move to in 2022: New Jersey

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In-to-out ratio: 0.50

New Jersey topped the list of least popular states. According to the report, the Garden State is losing the most residents compared to those moving in.

Residents in the East Coast state pay the country's highest property taxes, which may account for the loss in population.

The two other states that make up the New York metropolitan area — New York and Connecticut — are experiencing similar challenges as New Jersey.

Both made the list of states that people are moving out of more than they're moving in, at no. 4 and no. 5 on the list respectively.

The 10 least popular states to move to in 2022:

New Jersey California Illinois New York Connecticut Utah Maryland Rhode Island Louisiana Virginia

Residents of California and Illinois are wrestling with unaffordable housing and high property taxes, which can be attributed to their positions at no. 2 and no. 3 on the list.

The states are also some of the most densely populated in the U.S.

They have become less popular places to move to as folks are reassessing the way they live and work and are overall interested in moving away from city life.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

These are the top 5 most expensive states to buy a house in 2022

These are the top 10 U.S. cities with the biggest homes—and none of them are in California