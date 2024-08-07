Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Office demand and office stocks

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

CNBC TV's Diana Olick will report on the state of office demand in the U.S. on Thursday, with a special focus on New York City.

SL Green is up roughly 12% in a month, and it's gained 20% in three months. The stock has dropped 11% since the July high.

Vornado is up 16.6% in a month, and it's added 24% in three months. The stock is 7% from the December high.

CBRE is up 22% in a month, but the stock has dropped 7% from the July 31st high.

BXP is up 12% in a month, and it's higher by 11% in three months. The stock is 8.7% from the December high.

Eli Lilly



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The pharma giant will report quarterly numbers on Thursday morning.

Eli Lilly is up 32.5% so far in 2024.

The stock is 20% from the July high.

Eli Lilly is flat since over the past three months.

Retail earnings

Under Armour reports before the bell.

Capri Holdings reports after the bell. Their brands include Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors.

Class C shares of Under Armour are down 4.4% over the past three months. The stock is 30% from the December high.

Capri is down 13.7% in three months, and it's 41.5% from the high hit almost a year ago.

Other retailers