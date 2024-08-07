Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.
Office demand and office stocks
- CNBC TV's Diana Olick will report on the state of office demand in the U.S. on Thursday, with a special focus on New York City.
- SL Green is up roughly 12% in a month, and it's gained 20% in three months. The stock has dropped 11% since the July high.
- Vornado is up 16.6% in a month, and it's added 24% in three months. The stock is 7% from the December high.
- CBRE is up 22% in a month, but the stock has dropped 7% from the July 31st high.
- BXP is up 12% in a month, and it's higher by 11% in three months. The stock is 8.7% from the December high.
Eli Lilly
- The pharma giant will report quarterly numbers on Thursday morning.
- Eli Lilly is up 32.5% so far in 2024.
- The stock is 20% from the July high.
- Eli Lilly is flat since over the past three months.
Retail earnings
- Under Armour reports before the bell.
- Capri Holdings reports after the bell. Their brands include Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors.
- Class C shares of Under Armour are down 4.4% over the past three months. The stock is 30% from the December high.
- Capri is down 13.7% in three months, and it's 41.5% from the high hit almost a year ago.
Other retailers
- Etsy hit a four-year low on Wednesday. The stock is 40% from the December high. The stock is down 18% in a week.
- Ulta Beauty hit a 37-month low Wednesday. This stock is 44% from the March high, and it's down 12% in a week.
- Dollar Tree hit a 34-month low on Wednesday. The stock is down about 37% in a year, and it's off by 22% in three months.
