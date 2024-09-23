TSMC and Samsung in talks with UAE to build chip megafactories

Global chip giants Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics have been in talks with the United Arab Emirates to explore building megafactories in the Middle East, Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the interactions and strategies.

Under the initial terms discussed in the meetings, they would be largely funded by the UAE.

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, which has been tasked with funding the expansion of its domestic semiconductor manufacturing, will play a key role, according to the report.

Global chip giants Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics have been in talks with the United Arab Emirates to explore building megafactories in the Middle East, Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the interactions and strategies involved.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Top executives at TSMC have visited the Gulf state recently to discuss plans of building factory complexes that's comparable to some of the company's largest and most sophisticated facilities in Taiwan, the report said.

South Korea-based Samsung Electronics has also been considering investing in building chip manufacturing facilities in the country in the coming years. Senior leaders in the South Korean company have recently visited the country to explore the idea, the report said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

These projects involves complexes with numerous factories that could cost over $100 billion. Under the initial terms discussed in the meetings, they would be largely funded by the UAE, according to the report. And Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, which has been tasked with funding the expansion of its domestic semiconductor manufacturing, will play a key role.

The Gulf state has been ramping up efforts and investment to develop its domestic tech industry and expand home-grown chip supplies as it works to build its position as a global hub for advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

However, the discussions with UAE officials were still in the early stages and outcome of these plans are subject to efforts overcoming several technical and political hurdles, the report said.

A tug-of-war between the U.S. and China has played out in the region as tech deals speed up and Washington grows increasingly wary over Beijing's influence in the Gulf state. Top UAE-based AI company G42, which is central to Abu Dhabi's AI ambitions, last year vowed to phase out Chinese hardware, which had raised concerns over its transfer of U.S. AI technology to Beijing.

The U.S. will likely continue to pressure the UAE not to work with China, "as there would be advanced AI-related chips being produced in these plants," Alex Capri, a senior lecturer at National University of Singapore's business school, told CNBC.

Washington has imposed sweeping export controls on sales of advanced chips, which are used to build AI models, as well as related manufacturing equipment to China.

"So long as China remains well behind in their ability to to produce advanced semiconductors, the UAE is always going to be seen as a potential backdoor," Capri said, which would cast some uncertainty over the deal.

TSMC and Samsung Electronics have engaged talks with Washington officials who expressed concerns about the advanced chips being shipped from these UAE factories to China, the WSJ report said.

It has been proposed that U.S. could gain oversight on production and shipment of these chips, but a final resolution may not be worked out soon, the report said, and construction of these plants will only come after an agreement is reached.

There are also technical challenges while setting up chip manufacturing facilities in the UAE, such as the substantial purification required to produce the ultra-clean water needed for chip manufacturing process, the report said. Much of the water in the UAE are produced through desalination.

The chipmakers were also worried about the availability of tech talents for its new facilities in a country without a solid existing chip supply chain, it added.