Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ye's Deal to Buy Conservative Social Media App Parler Is Called Off

By Sara Salinas,CNBC

Chris Delmas | AFP | Getty Images
  • Conservative social media company Parler said Thursday its deal to be bought by Ye has been called off.
  • The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, agreed to buy the app in October for an undisclosed amount.
  • Ye has made repeated and public antisemitic comments in recent months, and several business partnerships involving the musician have been terminated.

Conservative social media company Parler said Thursday its deal to be bought by Ye has been called off.

The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, agreed to buy the app in October for an undisclosed amount. Ye has made repeated and public antisemitic comments in recent months, and several business partnerships involving the musician have been terminated.

"The company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler," the app's parent company said in a statement to CNBC. "This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Parler has attempted to position itself as a right-wing alternative to Twitter, which suspended Ye's account shortly before he announced his intent to buy Parler.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," Ye said at the time in a statement released by Parler.

Ye's Twitter account has since been restored, and he's continued to spread hateful comments toward Jewish people. Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, has emphasized the platform's commitment to free speech.

Money Report

news 37 mins ago

iPhone Maker Foxconn Reports Slump in Revenue After Unrest and Covid Outbreak at Key China Plant

news 2 hours ago

Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Digest Jobs Data, Await ISM Services Report

Earlier this fall, retailers Gap and Adidas ended their dealings with Ye and his Yeezy clothing line. Ye expressed discontent with the partnerships, saying he wasn't granted enough creative control over his fashion line.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC's Ryan Browne contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us