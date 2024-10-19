Father of Karen Read may be called to testify in upcoming trial

The father of Karen Read may be called to testify in her upcoming trial, according to new court filings from prosecutors.

The court is also seeking unaired footage from a William Read interview with a local TV station.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The footage that aired on television featured him recounting what his daughter had told him about the night her boyfriend, John O'Keefe died.

Dateline aired a two-hour Karen Read special on the case, with an exclusive interview and much more.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Read, who's been charged with second-degree murder in the death of John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and denies the accusations, spoke to the legendary NBC newsmagazine before her closely watched trial, which ended with the judge declaring a mistrial.

Friday's episode also had a live interview with a representative for the ACLU of Massachusetts, which this week filed a brief in support of Read's attempt to have two of the three charges against her dismissed, as well as insight into the cost of the first trial and the fascination so many have with the case and true crime in general.