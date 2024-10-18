Live updates: Takeaways from Dateline's Karen Read episode, ‘Canton Confidential'

What to Know Dateline on Friday is airing an episode on the closely watched and still-unfolding legal saga centered on Karen Read

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, and leaving him to die outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts, in January 2022

She contends she's the victim of a coverup involving people inside that home, and her first trial ended with a hung jury

Before the Dateline episode airs at 9 p.m., tune in here to watch the latest episode of "Canton Confidential," which will have a preview of the Dateline episode with correspondent Andrea Canning

We're about to get a new look at the Karen Read case.

On Friday night, Dateline is airing a two-hour Karen Read special on the case, with an exclusive interview and much more.

Read, who's been charged with second-degree murder in the death of John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and denies the accusations, spoke to the legendary NBC newsmagazine before her closely watched trial, which ended with the judge declaring a mistrial.

But before the episode airs at 9 p.m., we're getting a preview of the case on "Canton Confidential," NBC10 Boston's news show that's brought daily insight on what happened inside Norfolk Superior Court and beyond.

Friday's episode, airing at 7 p.m., will also have a live interview with a representative for the ACLU of Massachusetts, which this week filed a brief in support of Read's attempt to have two of the three charges against her dismissed, as well as insight into the cost of the first trial and the fascination so many have with the case and true crime in general.

Below, find key insights and updates from both episodes as they air, as well as more updates on the Read case that came out Friday: