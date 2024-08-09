‘Scars for years': Town of Canton remains divided on Karen Read case

The Karen Read case returned to court on Friday as defense attorneys argued for a motion to dismiss two of the charges against her.

Every twist and turn in this case hits home and causes division in the town of Canton.

The uncertain future of the case and its impacts on the town are taking a toll.

“The town is kind of divided, I think,” said resident Donna Lacivita. “Everyone has a point of view of course.”



Read is accused of killing her Boston Police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe by hitting him with her SUV in January 2022. Her legal team argued she was the victim of an elaborate police coverup, pointing the finger at a family of Canton residents and questioning the reliability of the town’s police department. With the trial ending in mistrial, there remains no closure for O’Keefe or for the town.

The international attention on the case has played out in a variety of ways, from allegations of balloons full of bleach being thrown at homes, to Jonathan Comeau, who spent Tuesday night dressed as a chicken, upset by what he says is a lack of transparency by the Select Board.

Multiple jurors who were on the case now allegedly claim during deliberations the entire jury agreed Read was not guilty of second-degree murder or leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

“I look ridiculous, yes I look ridiculous, but I am not crazy, I am here looking ridiculous to show how ridiculous their actions are,” Comeau told NBC10 Boston.

“As Mark Twain once said, we are all like the moon, we all have a dark side you don't see,” said Jeffrey Zeizel, director of the Center for Health Resources and a clinical social worker. He says this has evolved past interest into a passion for many. Considering that, there is no surprise divisions can run deep.

“I think part of it is an element of narcissism, it is an element that says, well, ‘you clearly are incorrect, because this is how I think,’” Zeizel said.

Attorney Brian Simoneau says an unprecedented case is bringing an unprecedented reaction for those who feel so tightly intertwined with what happens.

It’s also brought outsiders to the town and the courthouse in Dedham, some of them using vacation days, making signs, voicing support for the dead or support for Read.

“It is unbelievable the damage this has done to the Community of Canton. There needs to be a lot of healing and fence-mending, they will scars for years left by this case no matter what the outcome,” Simoneau said.

While there remains much unknown about how the case will proceed, the fence-mending is underway. The Select Board is awaiting the results of an independent audit of the police department. And as experts say, as long is there is a willingness to listen on the other side, there will be a path forward.