Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla visits Patriots camp, chats with Belichick

We've seen many Boston sports head coaches visit New England Patriots training camp over the years, and Joe Mazzulla joined that group for the first time Monday.

The Boston Celtics head coach braved the rain at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro to watch the Patriots go through camp drills and talk to Patriots coaches, including Bill Belichick.

The rain didn't stop #Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla from having a lengthy talk with Belichick at Pats camp today!



Would love to be a fly on the wall during this conversation 👀 #ForeverNE #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/FoD86nbedY — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 7, 2023

There aren't many, if any, better resources for coaches to tap into than Belichick, whose track record of historic success winning championships, constructing quality rosters and dealing with stars speaks for itself.

Mazzulla became the Celtics' head coach late in the offseason last year. He led the C's to a 57-25 regular season record (second-best in the NBA) and a playoff run that went to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, where his team was eliminated by the Miami Heat at TD Garden.

Both Mazzulla and Belichick face high expectations entering their upcoming seasons, although the Celtics and Patriots are at different stages.

The Celtics are among the NBA title favorites and anything less than Banner 18 would be seen as a disappointment. Just making the playoffs would likely be seen as a successful season for the Patriots, especially after they failed to qualify in two of the previous three years.