202 More Students, Staff at Mass. Schools Test Positive for Coronavirus

Massachusetts health officials on Thursday announced that 129 students and 73 staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week, an increase over the previous week.

The cases were reported to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21, and include students who have participated in in-person or hybrid learning at 72 school districts, collaboratives and special education schools.

There have now been a total of 388 cases in students and 233 in staff dating back to Sept. 24. No districts reported more than six cases in the last week.

The numbers are self reported by the individual school districts.

Though coronavirus cases are on the rise in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that there is "very little evidence" that schools are a spreader.

“People are not finding K-12 schools to be a big issue with respect to spread. And if you look at our colleges and universities, we’re testing a lot more than in other places. We aren’t seeing the massive cases. Most of the spread is off campus and at gatherings – familiar people behaving in a familiar way.”