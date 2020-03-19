4 Boston College Students Who Studied Abroad Have Coronavirus: Report

Four Boston College students who were studying abroad in Europe have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Boston Globe.

Two of the students are confirmed cases, while two others have presumptive cases that have not been confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control, Boston College spokesperson Jack Dunn told the paper.

Dunn said the four students studied in Europe this semester and returned directly to their homes without returning to campus. They are isolated at home and receiving care.

Carney Hospital in Dorchester has become the nation's first "dedicated care center" to help patients impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Heights, Boston's College's student newspaper, reported that one of the students with confirmed cases had been studying in the United Kingdom and the other had been in Ireland. The students with presumptive cases were in Madrid.

Boston College said in a statement on Wednesday that no cases have been reported on campus. The university was among other Massachusetts campuses who decided last week to move classes online for the rest of the spring semester.

Massachusetts had 256 cases of Coronavirus, as of Wednesday, with over 2,000 residents who have been quarantined.