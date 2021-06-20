41 New COVID Cases, 5 More Deaths Confirmed in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials reported 41 new coronavirus cases and another 5 deaths on Sunday.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,607 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to 663,251.

The state's COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, has fallen far enough that its state of emergency declaration expired Tuesday.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down again to 0.34%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 108. Of those currently hospitalized, 34 are listed as being in intensive care units and 19 are intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases dropped to 1,898 on Sunday.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

More than 8.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Sunday. That includes more than 4.3 million first shots and more than 3.8 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 269,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials reported that 4,088,474 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.