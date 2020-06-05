Boston has set aside another $5 million in relief money for renters who have lost their incomes and are not eligible for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus crisis.

Since the city launched the Rental Relief Fund in April, more than $720,000 has been distributed to 215 households, across 17 neighborhoods, to cover rent for April and May. On Thursday, $5 million more was added to that fund, for a total of $8 million.

The city’s partner agencies are currently processing more than 550 additional applications and will continue to get help to households in need. Screening for a second round of applications begins at noon on Friday, June 5, and runs for two weeks. Information and telephone support are available in seven different languages.

The money will help tenants who don’t have access to expanded unemployment benefits or if the benefits they receive represent a major reduction in their regular income.

Applications will be accepted starting at 5 p.m. Thursday for the Reopen Boston Fund, which seeks to help the city's small businesses reopen safely.

Those looking to apply must show they aren't already receiving a rental subsidy, don't have the money they need in savings and don't have access to other resources, including gifts from family. The announcement of the fund came after calls for a rent freeze during the pandemic.

Residents can go to boston.gov/rental-relief or call 617-635-4200 to get started on an application. Mayor Marty Walsh emphasized that anyone can get access to it without fear or barriers. Applicants will not be asked about their immigration status and no information will be shared with anyone else.