Last 2 Coronavirus Patients at Boston Hope Field Hospital Released to Cheers

Some 500 patients were treated at the facility, all of whom had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus

By Jake Levin

Two patients discharged Tuesday from the Boston Hope field hospital are hoped to be the last two patients who will ever need to be released from the makeshift facility in the coronavirus pandemic.

The field hospital, established at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center as an overflow site for coronavirus patients during the peak of the pandemic, discharged 68-year-old Joseph Murphy of East Weymouth, Massachusetts, and 78-year-old Oger Julien of Malden on Tuesday, each patient leaving to a rousing round of applause from staff members.

Murphy had spent 36 days at the facility battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, Julien eight.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Saturday toured the Boston Hope Field Medical Station, Massachusetts' largest field hospital and a key part of the state's coronavirus plan, with the top general in the U.S. Army.

More than 700 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were treated at the facility over the last several months.

"Boston Hope was and is a great Boston story," Mayor Marty Walsh said last week. "It came together in less than a week."

He's said that the facility, which has also housed the homeless in the middle of the pandemic, will remain available in case it's needed again soon.

