Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Sunday declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and announced sweeping changes for bars and restaurants in the city in an effort to protect residents.

The emergency declaration will help the city marshal resources, Walsh said Sunday at a news conference at City Hall. The regulations for the city's eateries come after a slew of South Boston restaurants and bars agreed to close Sunday after people had been seen packing them Saturday.

Walsh also strongly urged the city's residents to maintain social distancing, the practice of interacting as little as possible with others to be less likely to spread the new coronavirus, which has already killed more than 60 people in the United States and thousands abroad.

"Social distancing is not a vague, wishful strategy. It's backed by science," the mayor said, adding later, "it will save lives."

Following up on his announcement Friday that Boston Public School buildings would be closed starting Tuesday, Walsh said that two school campuses will not open Monday, either, due to possible exposure in their communities: the Eliot and McKinley schools.

He acknowledged the hardship that families will face with schools closing and said that, among the ways it would help, the city will distribute food through set locations in the city's neighborhoods.

The changes for the city's bars, restaurants and clubs going forward are extensive, including:

They will have to cut their capacity in half by removing tables and chairs, to encourage social distancing.

No lines will be allowed to form outside.

Closing by 11 p.m., except eateries offering drive-thru, take out or delivery.

Any eatery that wasn't allowed to let food be carried out can now do so -- "we are basically allowing every single establishment that serves food in the city of Boston to serve takeout," he said.

Beer gardens won't be allowed to open for the season until the crisis passes.

Violators will be closed for 30 days, Walsh said.

He explained that he wants people to still be able to get food during the time of increased social distancing, and doesn't want the city's service workers to suffer too greatly. He also thanked the 14 or more bars and restaurants that on Sunday agreed to close after Saturday's packed rooms.

Earlier Sunday, Walsh gave advice on how best to accomplish social distancing.

Higher risk individuals should avoid large gatherings, limit time in public areas and do not congregate in groups. This includes older adults, anyone with underlying health conditions, anyone with weakened immune systems, and anyone who is pregnant. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 15, 2020

