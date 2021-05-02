Boston University to Offer On-Campus Vaccine Doses to Students, Staff This Week

Boston University will start providing shots to students and staff Monday after Boston Medical Center provided the institution with several thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday this week, students may receive a vaccine at the Fitness and Recreation Center on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Like many other universities, BU says all students must show proof of vaccine come fall to attend classes.
“I think it’s good because it will help us go back to some normalcy,” said freshman student Leslie Espinal.
“I would definitely get it for sure. I’m not in a rush to do so though, because I’m not really at risk of anything, but I know it’s the responsible thing to do,” said another freshman student Harry Targer.
Others, though, say they’ve already gotten the vaccine.
Zuri Adelekan says many of her friends got theirs in their hometowns or at the Hines Convention Center in Boston.
Some students say they wish BU had offered it sooner because they are moving out next week, and Moderna requires a second shot four weeks after the first.
“It’s definitely great to have it so close to us, but I feel like the issue is that we’re leaving right now it’s kind of bad timing. Finals are done within a week,” said student Ryan Jette.
BU says students received emails from students health services on how to book their appointments.