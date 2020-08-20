At least one case of coronavirus has been linked to an off-campus party at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to officials -- and results are pending on several other potential cases.

College safety officers broke up the party Saturday night at an off-campus apartment rented by Holy Cross students.

There were more than 25 people at the party, according to officials, which exceeds the state limit for gatherings indoors. Party-goers were not wearing masks, nor adhering to physical distance guidelines, the officials said.

Holy Cross has told students who attended the party to immediately get tested and quarantine for 14 days.

The behavior violates the Holy Cross Community Commitment, college officials said, which students acknowledged and agreed to in July. The students responsible for the party will be held accountable under the school’s Community Standards process, they added.

In its letter to students, Holy Cross wrote: “We will not be able to welcome back the entire campus community, or even a larger cohort than we have this fall, if students cannot demonstrate the self-discipline, mutual respect, and care for others by following requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The college semester, which will begin remotely, has not yet started.