Coronavirus Testing Site Opens at Logan Airport

Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday opened a new coronavirus testing site, becoming the latest airport to offer the service to travelers amid an ongoing swoon in air travel.

XpresSpa, a health and wellness firm, began building the testing facility earlier this month at the airport's international arrivals area.

The facility opened Wednesday for airport and airline employees only. The site will open to passengers in mid-November.

According to the company, facility includes seven testing rooms that can accommodate over 400 tests per day, including rapid molecular tests, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests and the antibody tests.

The number of passengers traveling continues to improve from the drastic lows earlier this year, but it’s still a far cry from pre-pandemic levels. Nationwide, air travel is still down about 60% and even worse at Logan, which is down about 80%.

Experts say such facilities could become the norm at airports.

Bradley International Airport in Connecticut recently launched a COVID-19 testing site for passengers. The state partnered with Connecticut-based Genesys Diagnostics to operate the site inside the airport, which is limited to passengers and employees.