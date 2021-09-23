Court Denies Mass. State Police Union's Lawsuit Over Vaccine Mandate

The Massachusetts State Police that sued the state over the governor's vaccine mandate for executive branch workers has been denied its motion.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court against Gov. Charlie Baker's executive order requiring executive branch employees, including state police, to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 17.

Anyone who isn't vaccinated and doesn't have an exemption for medical or religious reasons approved by Oct. 17 will face disciplinary action, which may include being fired, the Baker administration said.

In their lawsuit, the State Police Association asks that members who already had coronavirus or who do not want to get the shot receive weekly testing and wear masks.

The union argued that the governor did not bargain with it before issuing a sweeping mandate — a discussion with the Division of Labor Relations that the court says should not stop the mandate's enforcement.

"Enjoining an employer from enforcing a policy while the DLR investigates whether the employer violated its bargaining obligations might impact the employer's management practices," the decision signed by Associate Justice Jackie Cowin read.

Beyond the labor argument, the court expressed the need to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

"The public interest is, unquestionably, best-served by stopping the spread of the virus, in order to protect people from becoming ill, ensure adequate supply of medical services, and curtail the emergence of new, deadlier variants of the virus," the court said, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's data.