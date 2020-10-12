Does Future of Flying Include Coronavirus Testing at Airports Like Boston Logan?

As the number of passengers traveling continues to improve from the drastic lows earlier this year, it’s still a far cry from pre-pandemic levels.

Now, some airlines and airports are starting to offer coronavirus testing before passengers board their planes.

“I think it’s great if people want to do it,” said passenger Andrea Beckerman. “It’s good convenience, we had to get COVID tested before we came here, so it would be easy if we could have done it at the airport.”

Testing is seen as a way to boost confidence in air travel, and allow passengers to avoid quarantine restrictions.

Right now it’s only being offered in a handful of airports and for certain flights, according to travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt.

“If you take the test and you're negative you can avoid the quarantine at your destination but if these go well I expect we’ll see more airlines and more airports offer them including, potentially, of course, Boston Logan,” said Harteveldt of Atmosphere Research Group.

In Boston, an airport spokesperson said Monday they “...don’t believe any airlines have plans for Logan…”

“We’re at the very beginning of airlines and airports offering COVID testing before flights,” said Harteveldt.

Getting a test pre-flight might be more convenient than heading to a local clinic, but passengers could be responsible for the cost and there could be lines to worry about, as well.

“Am I going to be tested an hour before,” wondered passenger Helen Oluokun. ”Would that mean I’ll have to get to the airport a little earlier than planned? If I don’t get tested, does that mean I can’t get on my flight?”