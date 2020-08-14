Franklin Student Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Taking Part in Soccer Workouts

A high school student from Franklin, Massachusetts, has tested positive for the new coronavirus after taking part in out-of-season workouts with other members of his boys soccer team, according to school officials.

The Franklin Public Schools superintendant's office sent a letter to the community Friday saying the athletic department was told of the high school student's diagnosis.

"Per MIAA rules, our athletic coaches and athletic department are not involved in these types of out-of-season summer workouts. These out-of-season summer workouts do not occur within our school buildings," the letter said.

It went on to say that it was important to inform the community about the positive test result and follow health and safety practices.

School officials noted that anyone who comes in close contact with someone who tests positive for the coronavirus should quarantine and be tested 4-5 days after exposure. Students should also notify the school and their close contacts, officials said.

"We wish to remind you of the importance of universal health and safety practices including mask-wearing, physical distancing, and good hand hygiene," school officials said.

Should there be a positive case within a school setting, officials said, measures will be taken to ensure prompt cleaning and disinfecting.

"We recognize that news like this can be scary to learn about. By working together collectively, we can take steps and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our community," school officials said.