Franklin

Franklin Student Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Taking Part in Soccer Workouts

The out-of-season workouts do not occur within school buildings, according to Franklin school officials

By Melissa Buja

vlcsnap-2016-01-29-12h00m06s78
Ian McKinnell

A high school student from Franklin, Massachusetts, has tested positive for the new coronavirus after taking part in out-of-season workouts with other members of his boys soccer team, according to school officials.

The Franklin Public Schools superintendant's office sent a letter to the community Friday saying the athletic department was told of the high school student's diagnosis.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"Per MIAA rules, our athletic coaches and athletic department are not involved in these types of out-of-season summer workouts. These out-of-season summer workouts do not occur within our school buildings," the letter said.

It went on to say that it was important to inform the community about the positive test result and follow health and safety practices.

School officials noted that anyone who comes in close contact with someone who tests positive for the coronavirus should quarantine and be tested 4-5 days after exposure. Students should also notify the school and their close contacts, officials said.

More on the Coronavirus in Massachusetts

Nantasket Beach 3 hours ago

Nantasket Beach Parking Limited Amid Crowding, Hull's ‘Red Zone' Status

Class During COVID Aug 7

Read Your School's Reopening Plan: Updated Info for Massachusetts Districts

"We wish to remind you of the importance of universal health and safety practices including mask-wearing, physical distancing, and good hand hygiene," school officials said.

Should there be a positive case within a school setting, officials said, measures will be taken to ensure prompt cleaning and disinfecting.

"We recognize that news like this can be scary to learn about. By working together collectively, we can take steps and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our community," school officials said.

This article tagged under:

FranklinMassachusettsCOVID-19boys soccerout-of-season workouts
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us