Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response Thursday afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to speak at a 3 p.m. news conference.

On Wednesday, the city of Lebanon became the latest New Hampshire community to pass an ordinance requiring people to wear face masks in businesses, government buildings and other public indoor spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Valley News reports the ordinance passed by the City Council requires employees to wear face coverings when they are within 6 feet of co-workers and customers who are not members of the same household. Customers must wear a mask when inside any "business, governmental or nonprofit," or while riding on public transportation.

Masks are "strongly recommended" for people utilizing the Northern Rail Trail, Mascoma River Greenway and sidewalks, but not required.

Violations could face a $100 fine for a first offense and a $250 fine afterward.

The ordinance comes a day after Sununu issued an emergency order requiring people to wear face coverings when they're part of organized gatherings of 100 people or more.

The change that comes ahead of the annual Laconia Motorcycle Week set to begin Aug. 22.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services announced one new death and 26 new positive cases as a result of the novel coronavirus. There have now been 420 fatalities and 6,887 cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, according to health officials.