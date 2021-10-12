Hopkinton High School Could Be 1st in Mass. to Lift Mask Mandate

Students at Hopkinton High School could become the first in Massachusetts to have an option when it comes to wearing masks indoors.

Hopkinton High School, which has met the 80% vaccination rate threshold among students and staff, is the first school in the state granted permission to lift the mask mandate while inside.

"At the beginning, I wasn't used to it at all, having something stuck to my face all day," said Hopkinton senior Sean Walker. "But now, it really doesn't bother me that much, just kind of used to it, just part of the routine."

"I think at this point, a lot of people are vaccinated," said senior Tyler Gordon. "It could be time to edit the rules and maybe make a shift toward removing them."

Hopkinton submitted the necessary documentation to the state, and state education officials have granted the school's request to lift the mask mandate.

"Personally, I would probably keep my mask on, but I wouldn't really mind if other people have their mask off," said senior Melanie Cole.

In a statement, Hopkinton Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh wrote, in part, that school officials "are taking a cautious, informed approach in order to mitigate risk and to be prepared for the logistics of unmasking, if that does end up being the decision."

Hopkinton school officials at a recent meeting discussed lifting the masking rules, but no decision was made.

"I think I'd want to take them off," said senior Josh Huang. "If maybe I see someone coughing, though, I'd put it back on."

School officials will meet again on Oct. 21 to discuss the issue again and potentially vote.