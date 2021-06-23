If You Encourage Someone to Get a Vaccine in Mass., You Could Both Win an iPad

If you get a vaccine at a CIC Health site in Massachusetts, or if you encourage someone else to do so, you could win an iPad.

Approximately 60% of the state's residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Health officials have been seeking new ways to convince those who remain unvaccinated to get the shot.

The company — which has run the mass vaccination sites at the Reggie Lewis Center, Gillette Stadium, Hynes Convention Center and Fenway Park, as well as pop-up vaccine clinics — announced Wednesday that it had launched a sweepstakes that rewards not only people who get inoculated, but also those who convince them to do so.

"Many people are still hesitant to get the vaccine," Samantha Joseph, head of community outreach and vaccine equity for CDC Health, said in a statement. "With the uncertainty of what comes next from COVID-19, CIC Health is doing all we can to persuade unvaccinated individuals to get their shots to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities."

The sweepstakes runs from June 23 through July 31. Each week, four newly-vaccinated people will receive a new 10.2-inch, 32GB iPad. If those winners have entered the name of a person who encouraged them to be vaccinated, that person will also receive an iPad.

"We also know that people are more likely to get the vaccine when

encouraged by those closest to them," Joseph said. "So, we’re asking people to talk to their friends and family about it and we want to reward them for doing so."

Click here to register to encourage a friend or family member, and you will receive information to help talk to others about vaccination. If you have been vaccinated at a CIC Health site, click here for entry into the sweepstakes.

CIC Health says it has administered more than 1.2 million vaccine doses and operated dozens of coronavirus testing sites.