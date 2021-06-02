coronavirus

Mass. Confirms 100 New COVID Cases, 3 More Deaths

Just under 3.7 million people have been fully vaccinated in Massachusetts

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts health officials reported another 100 confirmed COVID cases and three more deaths Wednesday.

It's the fewest new cases reported in a single day since June 30, 2020, when 73 new cases were reported. The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 661,394 and the death toll to 17,523 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that the state's COVID-related business restrictions ended on Saturday. The state of emergency declaration is set to expire June 15.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked up to 0.69%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 216. Of those currently hospitalized, 76 are listed as being in intensive care units and 37 are intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased from 5,918 on Tuesday to 5,431 on Wednesday.

Just under 7.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Wednesday, including nearly 4.2 million first doses and over 3.4 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 252,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials reported that 3,693,979 Bay State residents had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. Gov. Charlie Baker had been aiming to reach 4.1 million fully vaccinated by the beginning of June.

