Mass. Confirms 1,376 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 More Deaths

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 1,376 cases of the new coronavirus and 19 new deaths on Monday.

The update puts the total of confirmed cases at 621,261 and the death toll at 17,061, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 345 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day has been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. In late March, the number of hospitalizations started to rise, as well.

On Monday, the seven-day average of positive tests was at 2.3%, up from Sunday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked up to 699. Among those patients, 162 were listed as being in intensive care units and 102 were intubated.

As coronavirus cases rise across Massachusetts, a cluster at the College of the Holy Cross is forcing students to go remote.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases rose to 36,775 on Monday from 36,466 on Sunday.

According to Monday's vaccine report, 1,789,004 Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 4.5 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including 2,767,991 first-dose shots of either Pfizer of Moderna. Over 181,000 Bay State residents have now received Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine.