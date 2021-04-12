Gov. Baker to Provide COVID-19 Vaccination Update

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 vaccination in Massachusetts on Monday.

He is scheduled to speak around 12 p.m. from the Family Health Center of Worcester vaccination site.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Baker's appearance comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state, especially on college campuses, several of which have been forced to go remote in recent days due to COVID clusters. Some Massachusetts high schools have also returned to remote learning due to outbreaks.

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 1,831 cases of the new coronavirus and eight new deaths on Sunday.

Both the average number of coronavirus cases and average coronavirus test positivity reported each day have been slowly rising since about mid-March, after steady declines from the start of the year, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. In late March, the number of hospitalizations started to rise, as well.

Even as the state experiences a continued uptick in cases, the process of vaccinating residents is moving forward.

New Hampshire is expanding access to vaccines to people from out of state starting April 19. How many Massachusetts residents will head north to be vaccinated? People who live near the border have some thoughts.

After a slow start, Massachusetts’ vaccination campaign has accelerated over the past month, and the state is now among national leaders.

Since March 18, the seven-day average number of daily vaccines being administered in the state has risen steadily, from a rate of 54,436 a day up to 83,235 on Friday, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. That's a nearly 53% increase.

On Friday itself, the state doled on nearly 113,000 doses. It was the most on a single day so far, and first time Massachusetts reported over 100,000.

The average number of people who are becoming fully vaccinated each day has also been accelerating since March 23, when the rate was 23,474 new people a day. As of Friday, it was up to 38,223.

Everyone in the state will become eligible to register on April 19.

According to Sunday's vaccine report, 1,765,666 Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 4.5 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including 2,735,963 first-dose shots of either Pfizer of Moderna. Over 170,000 Bay State residents have now received Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine.

This week, Massachusetts and other U.S. states will see a drop in the number of single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses delivered after the pharmaceutical company disposed of 15 million doses produced at Baltimore plant Emergent BioSolutions over quality control issues.