Burlington High School Goes Remote Due to COVID Outbreak

Burlington High School is pivoting to remote learning after learning of 10 new COVID cases in the span of one week

By Nia Hamm

A high school in Burlington, Massachusetts is moving class online Monday as officials deal with an outbreak of coronavirus cases, according to the district's superintendent.

In an email to families and staff Sunday, Superintendent Eric Conti said the district will switch to remote learning through April 12, citing 10 cases of COVID-19 in the past week. At least 130 Burlington High School students are now in quarantine.

All athletic practices and games have been canceled for the week as well.

The school had previously only dealt with 25 cases this school year, Conti said.

“Please remember that the pandemic is not over and that there are more contagious variants of the virus in our area,” Conti wrote, referring to data that shows several different COVID-19 variants cropping up across Massachusetts.

With spring break scheduled for the week of April 19 and the potential for another rise in cases, the school will delay a full return until May 3, according to the email.

“Please practice caution over spring break and I would encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as you are able," Conti said.

The Burlington Board of Health has begun contact tracing, Conti noted. The superintendent reminded students and staff that the pandemic is not over and urged them to exercise caution

