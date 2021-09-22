coronavirus

Mass. Confirms 1,821 New COVID Cases, 24 More Deaths

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 618

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts Coronavirus
Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,821 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths Wednesday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 745,771 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,118.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose slightly to 2.14% Wednesday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 618; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but averaged under 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 209 are fully vaccinated, 170 are in intensive care units and 100 are intubated.

Under 9.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts. That includes short of 4.8 million first shots and nearly 4.3 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 309,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 4,597,638 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.

