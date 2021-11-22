Mass. Confirms 6,801 New COVID Cases, 17 New Deaths Over the Weekend

Massachusetts health officials reported another 6,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths Monday, in a report that includes data from over the weekend.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 836,378 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,873.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, had been far lower than they were in spring, but have been rising lately.

Reports on Mondays, or Tuesdays after holiday weekends, include all the data reported since Friday's update. The weekend's cases average to 2,267 per day, continuing a trend from the end of last week.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down to 3.07% Monday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 708, the most since April 19, according to state data; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 271 are vaccinated, 143 are in intensive care units and 81 are intubated.

More than 11 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, more than 5.3 million first shots, over 4.5 million second shots and over 957,000 booster shots. There have been more than 327,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 4,831,110 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.