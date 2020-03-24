Mass. Coronavirus Case Tally Spikes to 1,159; 2 More Dead

Massachusetts reported 1,159 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths Tuesday afternoon, a 382-person increase in the total number of cases in the last day -- the largest one-day jump so far.

The commonwealth had 777 cases and nine deaths on Monday. Officials have been warning that the number of cases statewide was likely to rise dramatically due to recent increases in testing for the virus. By Tuesday, 13,749 people had been tested.

While the Department of Public Health doesn't reveal specifics about who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, some specific ones were announced Tuesday, including the president of Harvard University, Larry Bacow, and a Brookline firefighter.

The Bay State residents who have died ranged in age between their 50s and 90s, health officials said.

Massachusetts accounts for a small fraction of the nationwide tally, which topped 50,000 coronavirus cases with 637 fatalities in NBC News' count earlier Tuesday afternoon. New York State makes up about half the total number of cases and about a third of the deaths.

Also Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker took politicians in Washington, D.C., to task for failing to reach a deal yet on what is expected to be a $2 trillion rescue package for individuals and businesses. Negotiations within Congress and with the White House continue.

"Make a deal," Baker said. "I think its critical that these folks find a way to yes."

Many at home are asking when life will return to normal, but not even Mayor Marty Walsh knows that answer.

The majority of the confirmed cases in the Bay State continues to be in Middlesex County, with 304 people affected, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Public Health. Suffolk County now has 234 cases, followed by Norfolk County's 129 and Essex County's 118.

The number of patients hospitalized continues to grow, as well, with health officials saying Tuesday that at 94 people have required hospitalization. Another 313 were not hospitalized, and 752 cases remain under investigation.

The cases are nearly equally divided between men and women, while those diagnosed with COVID-19 very greatly in age.

Only 24 teenagers and children have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while 188 people have tested positive between the ages of 20 and 29, 205 between 30 and 39 years old, 214 between 40 and 49, 208 between 50 and 59, 153 between 60 and 69 and 164 70 or older. The age of three people with the new coronavirus has yet to be determined.

More than 6,000 Bay State residents had been tested for the virus by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs as of Sunday, officials said.