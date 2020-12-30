Mass. COVID Death Toll Tops 12,000

Massachusetts reported an additional 118 coronavirus deaths Wednesday, the most in a single day since May, as the death toll topped 12,000.

State health officials also reported 6,135 new COVID-19 cases, nearly a single-day record for Massachusetts.

The jump in cases comes amid warnings that Massachusetts would see a new surge starting five to seven days after Christmas.

There have now been 12,076 confirmed deaths and 352,558, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 262 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has increased to 8.4%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has slightly increased to 2,257. Of that number, 433 were listed as being in intensive care units and 231 are intubated, according to DPH.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Charlie Baker once again warned residents to be cautious in their New Year's Eve celebrations.

Due to the rapid increase of hospitalizations across the state, the governor said it's critical that people don't attend parties with people outside of their own households.

"As we approach New Year's to close out 2020 -- finally -- we're again urging everyone if they can to stay home," Baker said. "Please don't host big New Year's gatherings at your own home and do try to spend the time with people you live with. And if you do do anything, try to do it outside and make it brief."