Mass. Reports 1,086 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday

Massachusetts health officials announced 1,086 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and five new deaths.

In total, there have been 1,557,249 cases and 18,955 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state reported 234 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday's data, with 77 of them being primary cases. Of the total hospitalizations, 39 are in intensive care and 16 are intubated.

Top Boston doctors talked about COVID cases in Mass., whether masks will make a comeback in schools and reports of post-vaccination tinnitus on NBC10 Boston’s weekly “COVID Q&A” series.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate came in at 1.99% Thursday, compared to 1.91% on Wednesday.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have declined since the omicron surge at the beginning of the year.

Experts have said that case count reporting may be a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested and widespread use of rapid tests that go unreported. Officials also warn that health care systems are still under great pressure from the influx of COVID-19 patients and related staffing shortages.

More than 14 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts. That includes more than 5.8 million first doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 4.9 million second shots, and close to 342,000 Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots. More than 2.9 million booster shots have been administered.

Health officials on Thursday reported that a total of 5,316,580 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.