Mass. Reports 2,430 New COVID-19 Cases Monday

Massachusetts health officials announced 2,430 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a number that includes three days over the weekend, and three new deaths.

In total, there have been 1,560,788 cases and 18,972 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state reported 222 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday's data, with 80 of them being primary cases. Of the total hospitalizations, 34 are in intensive care and 17 are intubated.

Top Boston doctors talked about COVID cases in Mass., whether masks will make a comeback in schools and reports of post-vaccination tinnitus on NBC10 Boston’s weekly “COVID Q&A” series.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate came in at 2.02% Monday, compared to 2.08% on Friday.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have declined since the omicron surge at the beginning of the year. The latest wastewater data shows levels in Boston at a slight increase, though still nowhere near levels seen during the surge.

Experts have said that case count reporting may be a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested and widespread use of rapid tests that go unreported. Officials also warn that health care systems are still under great pressure from the influx of COVID-19 patients and related staffing shortages.

More than 14 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts. That includes more than 5.8 million first doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 4.9 million second shots, and more than 342,000 Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots. More than 2.9 million booster shots have been administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 5,320,038 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.