Mass. Schools Report 407 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

A total of 377 students tested positive from May 13 to May 19, along with 30 school district employees. 

By Gabi Falk

Massachusetts schools this week reported 407 new COVID-19 cases reported among students and staff members, a sharp drop from the previous week.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 377 students and 30 employees with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive between May 13 and May 19. 

The case report marks a decrease of 213 total cases from the previous week. The last report said 620 students and staff tested positive.

All high schools in Massachusetts were required to reopen for full-time, in-person learning Monday, though some have received state-approved delays.

Massachusetts school officials announced the mandated return to classrooms for all high school students last month.

Some school districts have successfully applied for waivers, while others brought students back sooner. Massachusetts education officials did not respond to requests for the number of high schools that received waivers for Monday's deadline.

Elementary and middle school students returned to in-person learning in April.

