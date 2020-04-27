No Face Mask? In Somerville, It Could Cost You $300

Residents of Somerville, Massachusetts will be required to wear a face covering when out in public starting later this week.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone said the order, set to take effect Wednesday, is "necessary to help stop the transmission" of coronavirus and will apply to anyone two years old or older.

"Not everyone who has COVID-19 shows symptoms. You can be carrying the virus and infecting others without knowing," Curtatone said. "Wearing a face covering is one way to avoid that."

After a one-week grace period, violators could face a hefty fine.

"The police are committed to compassionate policing and will aim to first educate violators and issue warnings," Curtatone said in a statement. "However, persons who willfully refuse to comply may be subject to a $300 fine."



Curtatone said the new order applies to indoor and outdoor public spaces, such as stores, shared entrances of multi-unit homes, sidewalks, streets, paths and public squares.

"An appropriate face covering is clean and covers your nose and mouth," Curtatone said. "In a pinch, a scarf, bandana, or any clean cloth will do."

The message followed Somerville's launch of a new community-wide testing program to protect residents against the coronavirus.

The new testing program, launched on Monday, includes widespread testing, contact tracing and safe social isolation for all its residents regardless of insurance or immigration status, according to the city.

Boston will begin testing people for coronavirus antibodies to find those who may have had the virus but didn't show any symptoms.

“Expanding testing to the whole community, including tracking, tracing, and safe social isolation, are the only way we can begin to safely think about re-opening our communities and economy,” said Curtatone.

Officials said the program will offer drive-through testing at Cambridge Health Alliance’s Somerville Hospital location, which will be expanded to walk-up patients and those on bicycles. The city is planning to open a satellite location in East Somerville as well.

While the Crown Street parking lot at Somerville Hospital has been taking patients since Friday. Those who want a test are required to call 617-665-2928 to set up an appointment.