Quincy Residents Who Spent Time at 2 Establishments Urged to Get COVID Tests

Residents who spent time at one of two establishments in Quincy, Massachusetts, within the last week and a half are being urged to get a COVID-19 test.

The city of Quincy posted on its Facebook page Wednesday on behalf of the Health Department to let residents know there were COVID-19 cases that occurred at The Irish Pub and Cronin's Publick House.

The number of people infected was unclear.

The exposures at The Irish Pub occurred Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Jan. 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and Jan. 3 from noon to 6 p.m., according to city officials.

The exposures at Cronin's Publick House occurred on Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m; Dec. 28 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., city officials said.

Anyone who spent more than 15 minutes at either establishment during the posted times is being urged to consult their doctor and seek a COVID-19 test as a precaution.