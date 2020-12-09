coronavirus

See Mass. COVID Vaccine Plan: When It Will Be Given, Who Gets It First and More

"Vaccine distribution will be a long process that plays out over several months, and these timelines could change based on production," Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts will be able to return to some semblance of normal when the coronavirus vaccine is widely distributed.

On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker released Massachusetts' vaccine distribution plan.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

"Vaccine will be distributed in phases, starting with our highest risk and highest need individuals," Baker said. "Vaccine distribution will be a long process that plays out over several months, and these timelines could change based on production."

Read his administration's presentation below:

When will the coronavirus vaccine be given in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts Governor's Office
When can I get a coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts
Massachusetts Governor's Office
Is Massachusetts' coronavirus vaccine safe?
Massachusetts Governor's Office
Who will get the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts Governor's Office
Where can I learn about the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts Governor's Office
Who decided who gets the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts Governor's Office

For more information on the plan, visit Massachusetts' vaccine website.

More on COVID Vaccine in Mass.

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Baker Outlines Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution Plan for Massachusetts

coronavirus Dec 8

Massachusetts Doctor Describes How He Felt After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCharlie Bakervaccinevaccinations
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us