See Mass. COVID Vaccine Plan: When It Will Be Given, Who Gets It First and More

Massachusetts will be able to return to some semblance of normal when the coronavirus vaccine is widely distributed.

On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker released Massachusetts' vaccine distribution plan.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

"Vaccine will be distributed in phases, starting with our highest risk and highest need individuals," Baker said. "Vaccine distribution will be a long process that plays out over several months, and these timelines could change based on production."

Read his administration's presentation below:

Massachusetts Governor's Office

Massachusetts Governor's Office

Massachusetts Governor's Office

Massachusetts Governor's Office

Massachusetts Governor's Office

Massachusetts Governor's Office

For more information on the plan, visit Massachusetts' vaccine website.