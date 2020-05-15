Somerville Cancels All Public Events and Festivals Through End of 2020

Public events in Somerville, Massachusetts, have been canceled through the end of the year.

Mayor Joseph Curatone announced Friday night that festivals would not go on before January of 2021.

Organizers of the annual Fluff Festival organizers say they routinely see 20,000 flock to celebrate marshmallow fluff, which was invented in the city.

A festival of street bands was also among the cancelled events.

Boston has also canceled all its public events, but only through Labor Day.

The announcement comes as Gov. Charlie Baker prepares to reveal his plan to reopen the economy Monday.

Curtatone says he'll continue to do what he thinks is best for Somerville, regardless of what the governor suggests or what others are doing.