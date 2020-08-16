lawrence

State Swimming Pools Closed Due to Individuals Exposed to COVID-19

The two pools, both in Lawrence, were closed on Sunday afternoon after individual at each facility came in contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus

By Alec Greaney

A pool in Lawrence, Massachusetts

Two Massachusetts state swimming pools in Lawrence were closed Sunday, each after someone at the respective facilities came into contact with someone who had recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to state officials.

The Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins swimming pool was reported closed at 12:22 p.m. via a tweet from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation on Sunday. Less than 20 minutes later, the Geisler Memorial pool was also reported closed.

The recreational advisories for each closure were identical, stating that the department was “in the process of having the facility deep cleaned and sanitized.”

Both were announced to be closed until future notice.

The Higgins pool has been similarly closed as recently as July 29, when an employee was exposed to someone who had tested positive. That pool had only been open for two weeks in July before it was closed.

This article tagged under:

lawrenceswimming poolsGeisler Memorial Swimming PoolLawrence swimming poolsLt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins Swimming Pool
